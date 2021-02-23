Coinlancer (CL) Trading 41.3% Lower This Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $16,816.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00694865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.27 or 0.04334726 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.