CoinUs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1,941.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $44.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

