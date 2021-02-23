Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading 8.2% Higher

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU) traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. 3,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Collective Growth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

