Color Platform (CLR) Hits One Day Volume of $1,882.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $1,882.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.56 or 0.01041791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00375906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003268 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005444 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

