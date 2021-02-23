Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Trading 1.9% Higher

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.92. 9,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 5,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCO. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 118,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

