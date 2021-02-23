Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42. 130,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 22,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 618.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.