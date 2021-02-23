Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. 912,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

