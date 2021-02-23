CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of CommScope worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 86,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 219,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $8,388,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.