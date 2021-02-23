Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.34

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.80. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 66,286 shares changing hands.

ESXB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,410 shares of company stock worth $51,605.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,023 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter.

About Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

