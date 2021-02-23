COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 10.6%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $51.43. Approximately 1,072,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 414,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
