COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 10.6%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $51.43. Approximately 1,072,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 414,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,554,000. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

