Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Tops $489.32 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Compound token can now be bought for about $379.07 or 0.00776532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $489.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000158 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,628,062 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

