Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Comtrex Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:COMX)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10.

About Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX)

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Comtrex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtrex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.