Conceal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,474.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $999,083.69 and approximately $13,474.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,551,740 coins and its circulating supply is 9,836,650 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

