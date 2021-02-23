Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 6.7%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.10. 20,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 6,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.