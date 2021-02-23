Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Buys $100,205.85 in Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 267,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Conduent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

