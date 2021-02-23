Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Director Purchases $49,500.00 in Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Conduent stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.05.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
CNDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
