Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Up 5.3%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.54. 485,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 422,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The firm has a market cap of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,065,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

