Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Up 5.3%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.54. 485,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 422,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The firm has a market cap of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,065,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.