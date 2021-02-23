Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Hits $31.73 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00728024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00032250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00037579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

