Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Sells $235,376.00 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 19th, Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10.
- On Monday, December 21st, Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20.
NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 566,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,241. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
About Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.
