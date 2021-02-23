Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Sells $235,376.00 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10.

On Monday, December 21st, Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20.

NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 566,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,241. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 928,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 787,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 383,274 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.