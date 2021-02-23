Content Neutrality Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $259,839.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $259,839.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.54 or 0.00718336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00037625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003488 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

