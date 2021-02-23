Contentos Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $42.08 million and $6.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00054924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00792543 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.70 or 0.04665544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,789,679,832 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

