Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Up 5.1%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 2,845,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,002,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,986 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.