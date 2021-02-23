Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.28

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 2675580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$703,621.38. Also, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,800 shares in the company, valued at C$147,342.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

