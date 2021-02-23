Copperleaf Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 568,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $126,456,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 431,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,981,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

