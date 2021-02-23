Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.78. 9,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $71.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

