Cormark Comments on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGC. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. OceanaGold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

