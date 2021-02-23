Cormark Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

LUN stock traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.74. 840,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.62. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.42. The firm has a market cap of C$10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 294,990 shares of company stock worth $1,659,318.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

