Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 4,212,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,075,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.