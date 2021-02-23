Cortex Price Down 32.3% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Cortex has a total market cap of $36.53 million and $6.64 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00734784 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00038496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.30 or 0.04491563 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003539 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

