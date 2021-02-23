Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s share price traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $4.04. 2,542,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 1,059,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $113.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

