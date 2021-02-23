Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Up 6.4%

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.07. 1,617,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 748,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Get Cosan alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its holdings in Cosan by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 7,657,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,130,000 after purchasing an additional 855,272 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,313,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,066,000 after buying an additional 663,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Cosan by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cosan by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 193,778 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.