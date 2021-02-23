Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.21 billion and $2.19 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.96 or 0.00041223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,439.62 or 1.00022062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00127605 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003494 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,615,686 coins and its circulating supply is 210,831,083 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

