CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 920.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $870.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $903.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $871.76.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.