CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.83-11.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-1.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 10.83-11.03 EPS.
Shares of CSGP traded down $9.69 on Tuesday, reaching $866.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,804. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $903.29 and a 200-day moving average of $871.99.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.
