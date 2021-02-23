CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.54 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.83-11.03 EPS.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $890.58.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $9.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $866.98. 377,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $903.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

