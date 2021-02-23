CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44, RTT News reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $866.98. 377,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,804. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $903.29 and its 200-day moving average is $871.99. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

