CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.33-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.01 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.83-11.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $9.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $866.98. The stock had a trading volume of 380,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $903.66 and its 200 day moving average is $871.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

