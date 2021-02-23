CoTrader Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $2,735.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00729957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.39 or 0.04603544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

