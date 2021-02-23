COVA (COVA) Trading Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. COVA has a market capitalization of $770,866.25 and $40,036.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

