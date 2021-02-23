COVER Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.31 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.31 million and $8.06 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1,030.09 or 0.02179874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00078625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00054081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00479924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00073023 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,514 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.