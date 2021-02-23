Covesting (COV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $148,045.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Covesting has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $148,045.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.00747231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,185.26 or 0.04512298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

