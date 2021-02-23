Covestro (ETR:1COV) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.62 ($64.25).

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €1.44 ($1.69) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.10 ($70.71). 857,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($70.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

