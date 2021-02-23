Cowen Boosts Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target to $25.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Myers Industries has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $792.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,242,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

