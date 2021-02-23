Cream (CRM) Price Up 167.8% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $66,357.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded up 167.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,588.17 or 0.99579310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.00470926 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00822984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00287451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00127952 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

