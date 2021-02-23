Cream Finance Market Cap Tops $85.85 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $139.28 or 0.00276352 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $85.85 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.41 or 0.00488915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00070344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00082054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00500728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00073893 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

