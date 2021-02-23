Cred (LBA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Cred has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cred has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00051874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00679570 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00038007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.72 or 0.04250037 BTC.

About Cred

Cred is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

