Credit Suisse Group Increases Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $61.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DISCA. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

