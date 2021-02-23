Credits (CS) Hits One Day Volume of $936,717.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Credits has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $936,717.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.