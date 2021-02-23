Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,816 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Cree worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cree by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Cree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $14,966,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cree by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,485,000.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,538 shares of company stock worth $2,822,231. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.02. 88,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

