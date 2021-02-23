Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 55,160 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,160 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fortive worth $31,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

